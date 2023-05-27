12,900 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Bought by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,900 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,101 shares of the airline’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,893 shares of the airline’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 176,605 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.35 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Articles

