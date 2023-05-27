AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ING. StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

ING Groep Trading Up 1.2 %

ING Groep Increases Dividend

Shares of ING stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.28%.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Articles

