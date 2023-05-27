20,801 Shares in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Bought by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 500.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

Shares of EDIT opened at $9.10 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 960.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.