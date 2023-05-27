AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,993,000 after purchasing an additional 77,895 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $2,990,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 468,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $37.26.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

