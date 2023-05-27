AXQ Capital LP Buys New Shares in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,785,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,810 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $19,110,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 73.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,602,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,630,000 after acquiring an additional 679,892 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 52.5% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,143,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $37,886.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 374,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,056,699.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $118,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,575.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $37,886.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,056,699.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,590 shares of company stock valued at $466,849. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

ARQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of ARQT opened at $8.40 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 9.93 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

