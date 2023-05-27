AXQ Capital LP Invests $237,000 in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 559.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 463,244 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 22.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,696,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 8.3% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPA opened at $107.99 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC increased their price objective on Copa from $117.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

