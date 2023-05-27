Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 10,151 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,831 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 222.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 68,654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 75,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 14,437 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 62,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 857,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $7.91 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

