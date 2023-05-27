Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 21,593 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 129.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,306 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,593 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of F5 worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $148.20 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.00 and a 200-day moving average of $144.01.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Barclays lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $320,267.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,125,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,971 shares of company stock worth $1,953,081 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

