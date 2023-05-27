Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $525,000 Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,737 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $57.15 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.57.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.611 dividend. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

