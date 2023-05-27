Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TER shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $112.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.58%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

