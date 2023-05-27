Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,199 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,868 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,752,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,337,000 after acquiring an additional 266,875 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 659,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,816,000 after acquiring an additional 88,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. BTIG Research downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP opened at $123.86 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.55.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

