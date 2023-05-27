Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $113.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.98%.

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

