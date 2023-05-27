Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $165.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.36. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.09.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,296,277 over the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

