Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 453.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,555,000 after acquiring an additional 408,801 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 2.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

