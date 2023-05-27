Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 6,000 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 217.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 328,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,912,000 after acquiring an additional 115,363 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,543,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,346,000 after buying an additional 860,308 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 411,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

TECK stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

