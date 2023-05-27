Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 45.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $845.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.88 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. Analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at $67,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $205,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,409,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,975. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile



Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

