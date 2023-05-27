Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 120.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,995 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 61,675 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,288,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,338 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,067,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,491 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,538,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,523 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,192,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,242,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

