AXQ Capital LP Invests $212,000 in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ferguson by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 35,460 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,557,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,486,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ferguson by 1,789.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 65,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $147.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $151.00.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,258.80.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

