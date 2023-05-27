AXQ Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Ferguson by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,258.80.

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG stock opened at $147.66 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.03.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

