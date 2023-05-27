9,068 Shares in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,068 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.95.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

