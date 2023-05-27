Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.15.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

