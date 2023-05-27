Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,647,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,421,000 after purchasing an additional 32,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,674,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,053,000 after purchasing an additional 116,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,944,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,921,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,764,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PBH stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average is $61.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.