Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,647,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,421,000 after purchasing an additional 32,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,674,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,053,000 after purchasing an additional 116,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,944,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,921,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,764,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of PBH stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average is $61.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
