AXQ Capital LP Invests $216,000 in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $489,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,908,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,977,000 after buying an additional 178,424 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 344,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,685,000 after purchasing an additional 81,590 shares during the period. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYCR shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 0.43. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $34.95.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $66,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,847.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

