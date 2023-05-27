12,228 Shares in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Bought by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 35.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 0.2 %

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $24.28 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $1,103,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 862,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,024,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $1,103,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 862,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,024,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,725,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,653,821.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,570 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Featured Stories

