AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,089.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,089.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $66,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Paycor HCM Price Performance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.69.
About Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.