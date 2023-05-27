AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,089.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,089.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $66,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYCR stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Further Reading

