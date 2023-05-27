AXQ Capital LP Acquires Shares of 3,715 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 419,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 47,603 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average of $63.19. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 14,781,466 shares of company stock valued at $875,880,626 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

