AXQ Capital LP Makes New $224,000 Investment in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 1.9 %

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,610.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,610.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $158,116. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.