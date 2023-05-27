Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 151.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,353,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,917,000 after purchasing an additional 653,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $113.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.47. The stock has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

