AXQ Capital LP Buys Shares of 25,056 DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DHT by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of DHT opened at $8.22 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.36 million. DHT had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

