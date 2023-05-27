Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 300 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,473,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,077,000 after purchasing an additional 234,332 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,750,000 after purchasing an additional 297,990 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,291,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,231,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 933,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $99.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.92. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

