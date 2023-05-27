AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,640 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 44.84%. On average, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.551 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 38.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

