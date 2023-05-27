AXQ Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,540 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Splunk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Splunk by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Splunk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,711 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Splunk Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.19.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $99.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average of $90.88. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $116.84.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.