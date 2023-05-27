Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $595,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,450 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

NYSE:AEM opened at $51.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

