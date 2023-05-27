Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,752 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $75.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

