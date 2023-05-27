Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $610,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1,244.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.35.

Charter Communications Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $330.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $515.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.41 and a 200-day moving average of $362.33. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

