Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 749 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,449,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,041,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 684,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,481,000 after purchasing an additional 96,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.48.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $165.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.77. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.