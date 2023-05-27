Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 8.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 15.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,890.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $326,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,259,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig Erlich purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,890.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,381. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

ADC opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average is $69.87. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 163.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

See Also

