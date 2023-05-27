Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 116.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Kellogg by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 72,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 34,226 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 315,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 62,106 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 54,953 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.4 %

Kellogg stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,083,313.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 606,458 shares of company stock worth $40,758,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Stories

