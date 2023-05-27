Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,259 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.78. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.50.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.191 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.