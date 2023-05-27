Aviva PLC Purchases 98,066 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,066 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Micron Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $76,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $73.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $75.41.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,320. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.