Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

Centene Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Centene stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

