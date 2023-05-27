Aviva PLC Makes New $16.32 Million Investment in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,778 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 665.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Stock Down 0.8 %

MDC opened at $40.25 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $754,925.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $6,509,473.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,271,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,609 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,750 in the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

