Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Marathon Petroleum worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $4,773,000. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 851,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,097,000 after purchasing an additional 49,523 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,046,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %

MPC opened at $108.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.27 and a 200-day moving average of $121.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

