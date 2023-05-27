SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 477,444 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,724,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 744.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after acquiring an additional 592,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 424,441 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom during the 4th quarter worth about $6,370,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in SK Telecom during the 1st quarter worth about $7,100,000. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SK Telecom Price Performance

Shares of SKM opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKM. Nomura downgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on SK Telecom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SK Telecom Profile

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Recommended Stories

