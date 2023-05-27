Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $14,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,274,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,632,000 after purchasing an additional 230,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,050,000 after purchasing an additional 216,281 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,126,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,473,000 after buying an additional 62,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Ferrari by 0.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,041,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,603,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:RACE opened at $290.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.49. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $302.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.9876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.40.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.