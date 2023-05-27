Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.31 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 43,485 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $389.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $963.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $394.80.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $304.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.73.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,510. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

