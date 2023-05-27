Aviva PLC Takes $15.85 Million Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 71,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,845,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRDO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 642.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 97,699 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $140,168.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 941,504 shares in the company, valued at $12,484,343.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $140,168.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,671 shares of company stock worth $1,376,109. 2.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $805.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

See Also

