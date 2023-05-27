Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 153,545 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 153,545 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Earthstone Energy worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Earthstone Energy

In other Earthstone Energy news, CEO Robert John Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 811,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,286,053.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $413.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.95 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

