Aviva PLC Buys 20,234 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,234 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial worth $13,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 114,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $98.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average is $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 819.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.