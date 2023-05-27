argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in argenx by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

ARGX stock opened at $401.96 on Friday. argenx SE has a one year low of $304.14 and a one year high of $423.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.08.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.24.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

